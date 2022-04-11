Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $123.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

