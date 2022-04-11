Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

