Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 310,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.