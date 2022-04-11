Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.10. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

