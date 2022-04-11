Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,122,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

