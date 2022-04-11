Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 585.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,056,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

