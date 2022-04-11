Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.50 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

