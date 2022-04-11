Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.