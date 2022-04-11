Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.49 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

