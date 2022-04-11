Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.96% of Insteel Industries worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.