Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $5.79 Million in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 484,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 233,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

FPI stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

