Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

