Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

