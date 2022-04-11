Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $127.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

