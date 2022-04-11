Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,379 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.