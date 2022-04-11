Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 35,873 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

