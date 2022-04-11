Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,017 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

