Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

