Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $337.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.