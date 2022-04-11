Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

