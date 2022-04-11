Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 107,462 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.81 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

