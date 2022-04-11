Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

D opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.