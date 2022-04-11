Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 459,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 302,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 140,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.