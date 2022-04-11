Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.