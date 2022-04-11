Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $482.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

