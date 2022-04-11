Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,305 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

