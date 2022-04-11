Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,595 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $330.58 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

