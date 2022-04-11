Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,507 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

