Oppenheimer Comments on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

