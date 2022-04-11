Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $192.54 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003307 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034337 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00103930 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Orbit Chain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “
Orbit Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.
