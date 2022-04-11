Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 8,826 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -1.63. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

