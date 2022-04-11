Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $108.21 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

