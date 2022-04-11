Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

