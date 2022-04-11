Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 44,052 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.43 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.