Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 556 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $189.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.29.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

