Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

