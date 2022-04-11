Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.18 ($0.12), with a volume of 1013456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.98 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.30 million and a P/E ratio of -89.75.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,557.38).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.