Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $747.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $41.62. 61,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,121. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

