Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after buying an additional 2,334,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $36,105,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,195,824 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,065. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.