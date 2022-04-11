Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target Increased to €5.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.20 ($5.71) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

