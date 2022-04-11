Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $40,030.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 988,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,974. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

