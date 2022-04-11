Oxygen (OXY) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Oxygen has a market cap of $11.01 million and $498,633.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

