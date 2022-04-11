PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006766 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00270708 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00273137 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.