PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

