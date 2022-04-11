Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 772.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,013 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 1,742,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,279. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

