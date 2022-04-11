Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 436,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,695,000 after buying an additional 712,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

