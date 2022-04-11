Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will post $158.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the highest is $167.00 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $119.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $738.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $754.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $873.60 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

