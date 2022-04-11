Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

