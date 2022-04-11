PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPGPF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

