Pamela M. Arway Sells 255 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

